Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style


Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style

A lot of Ghanaians are not afraid now to try new fashion and style trends. Check out celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style.

Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style

Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style

It’s an undisputed fact that being a celebrity is a difficult task.

A lot of Ghanaians are not afraid now to try new fashion and style trends. Some celebrities have been experimenting with different hair colours.

They looked gorgeous. They looked nice.

Below are some celebrities who have jumped on the colour bandwagon.

Afia Schwarzenegger

When it comes to celebrities hair game, controversial TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, is the real deal. This time around she has cut her hair and dyed it gold.

Fella Makafui

The actress debuted a new hair colour. Fella is known for her short hair and sometimes perm cut. After trying a lot of looks, blue hair was the final destination.

Lharley Lartey

She is a young Ghanaian lady who has a passion for fashion and hopes to make Ghana proud with her beauty and high fashion sense. Nice brown hair.

DarkoVibes

He is a Ghanaian born artiste and songwriter.

Adina

After trying lots of looks, Madam’s hair moments has a life on its own. She definitely inspired lots of people in that line of style from the inception of her music career.

