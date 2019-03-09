Makafui, 23, brags of having about 30 people on her payroll from her 4 businesses, visited the campus of the K.T.U with her “Start Now” empowerment tour and as part of the talk show, she was honoured with a citation.

The citation read: “You toiled to make dreams come true for most women around the globe. A feminist, a leader per excellence, you became a source of empowerment for women. Time and time again, you consistently manifested singular willingness to render your support to the world. The level of activism and diligence you have displayed towards the growth and protection of feminism is greatly appreciated. Indeed, we are grateful for your efforts in promoting feminism in Ghana."

The story, first reported by Pulse.com.gh and shared on facebook, has generated over 200 comments and 80 shares.

In the comments, many Ghanaians expressed shock, anger and surprise at the citation.

"The globe?? As in the world? As in the whole wide world? Saahhh?? Ahhh ok," Nana Aphya Owusua wrote in shock.

Obed Moxon Quansah sarcastically noted: "Please is it the globe we use in schools to teach Geography and Social Studies or which one?"

Naa Kukua wrote in anger: "Such stupidity .... what kind of SRC is that.... ??? no wonder that university is NOT recognized in the world. such a low class..."

While Yaw Agyekum, called on the SRC President of the University to step down: "The SRC president must step down asap. Ponzi SRC President. Fraud," he said.

Bright Bentum Antwi wrote "Eeiii!!! Is there a different Ghana somewhere? Why are our educational institutions stooping so low? Or Koforidua Poly is in Niger? Maybe."

"First of all I wish I could have someone from Koforidua University to explain to me the meaning of feminist, entrepreneur and also the things they look out for before honouring someone. These are some of the reasons why this pota potty thing won't stop," Shirley's Beauty noted.

Courage Dzatagbo said: "This polytechnic should not be change in to a Technical university because they don't know their aims and values."