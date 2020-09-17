According to Susan The Boss, her ex-boyfriend is threatening to release her nude photos on social media after she ditched him for good.

Susan, in a video she posted online, said she is engaged but dares her ex-boyfriend to go ahead and leak her nude videos on social media.

She said hse is a good girl now but wouldn’t mind if her nudes are posted online.

“Damn! Because I look fresh and good, and promised to be a good girl, then a mother**ker is out there threatening to post my nudes. N*gga, go ahead. Go the F ahead,” he said.

Akuapem Poloo's friend Susan who allegedly leaked her naked video

“There’s a ring on this finger already. Maybe when you help me post my nude video or pictures you claim you have, I will get three more.”

She continued: “I don’t care what the F is wrong with you but don’t involve me in any of these bullsh*ts.”

“These men are wicked. They will be in a relationship with a girl and they break up, they threaten to post their nudes. I don’t care. Go ahead but don’t F involve me,” she added.

Yesterday, Susan denied leaking Akuapem Poloo’s naked video, saying the socialite might have done that for fame. She wept on Kantanka TV while addressing the issue.

Watch her talk about the threats she has received from her ex-boyfriend below.