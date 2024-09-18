God doesn’t arrange marriages; choose right and don't blame God – Selina Boateng

She asserted that the choice of a partner is the individual's prerogative and not God's, adding, “No matter who you bring to God, as long as it’s what you’ve chosen, He will bless it.”

“God is a wise person. He wants you to take responsibility for your choice, especially in moments of crisis, and not blame Him for arranging marriage for you,” Selina Boateng emphasised.

Taller Dee, the host of the Journey to Heaven programme on No.1 FM, 105.3, brought up a scenario where Selina would want to perform at an event while her child was unwell.

In response, the award-winning Gospel singer underlined the necessity of choosing “a partner who understands you and your work” because, “if you’re not of one mind, there’ll be confusion every day.”

She noted that her husband, in such an instance, would take care of their child and ask her to go and honour her invitation.

“It takes more than one individual to take care of a child, anyway,” she added, stressing, “This is why I said you need someone who is understanding and thoughtful.”

It is the absence of thoughtfulness, Selina Boateng noted, “that has left many people weeping in their matrimonial homes – your partner does not understand you, nor appreciate your job, and so they always complain when you leave home.”

Selina on Gospel musicians ending their careers

The Moving Forward singer bemoaned Gospel musicians ending their careers because of an inconsiderate partner.

Noting that some partners even offer to pay their spouses to quit singing, she admonished, “Gospel music is not about money but a message. Money is only a bonus.”