In a conversation with Dj Rueben on Luv FM’s Drive Time show, the 2017 VGMAs artiste of the year mentioned that he rather allows the presence of God to move the crowd than to use his might and tactics.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Joe Mettle said that “As I minister, that faith with which I sing, by the Spirit triggers an action in those I minister to,”

The Gospel minister who emphasized that his singing career is a calling than profession further said that he can’t stress himself to make people dance when God is at work.

“When you are using the presence of God .you never go wrong, so why will I struggle or stress myself to do gimmicks when I can allow him to do his own thing,” he said.