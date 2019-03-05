The Tema based rapper who appeared on Tim Westwood's’ popular crib session, which has once hosted Eminem among other globally famous musicians, was also heard rapping about he’s known on the streets, therefore, having the credibility to speak on such related issues.

“Where I dey komot from, it’s easy to fail, Government dey put the country up for sale, I speak for the street so they know me more” he rapped.

In other verses of Kwesi’s freestyle which is fast going viral, he also mentioned some of his colleague musicians like Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Medikal to get ready for a world tour soon.

Kwesi’s freestyle has also been trending on Twitter ever since the video was dropped online with fans lauding his lyrical prowess and how he used the platform to tackle such vital issues whilst also motivating the youth.

Watch the freestyle below and tell us what you think too.