'Gospel people are very judgmental' - Kuami Eugene

He expressed the difficulty in discussing songwriting for gospel musicians due to the prevalent prejudices within the gospel industry against other genres of music, despite seeing nothing inherently wrong with it.

"Talking intensely about gospel is a bit dicey because you know Gospel people, how judgmental some of them are. I've had people say, 'Why should a gospel person allow a worldly musician to write a song for them? There is literally nothing wrong with that,'" Kuami Eugene revealed.

The artist emphasized that the primary goal of gospel music is to reach and save Christians, a mission achievable by individuals from any musical background.

Kuami Eugene challenged the notion that gospel music should exclusively involve those already within the Christian community.

"There is nothing wrong with it. I don't know who the Gospel is saving if it's saving people who are already saved... There's nothing wrong with writing a song," he added.