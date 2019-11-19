Sinach, real name, Osinachi Kalu, is popular for her song “ I Know Who I Am” which many have mentioned in testimonies as a song which has impacted their lives with God’s grace.

Sinach is forty-six years old and has been married for the past years with no child. However, her story has changed now, following news of the gospel singer welcoming her first child.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome shared the news at the just concluded LIMA awards, which was held in Lagos at the Loveworld Convocation Arena, when Sinach was mentioned to come and receive an award.

"Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you. And I told them, you just had a baby," he said