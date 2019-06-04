He made the appeal during his joint press conference with Stonebwoy in Accra on Tuesday, June 4.

Their joint presser was held to announce a peace concert dubbed ‘Ghana First’ following the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards fracas between their camps.

According to the two influential figures, their joint concert will bring together their loyal fans and Ghanaians.

They both admitted their fault but called on the media to desist from fuelling beef among their camps.

Shatta Wale, however, called on the Government of Ghana to create new regions in their names.

“Government should create Shatta and Bhim regions,” Shatta Wale appealed to President Akufo-Addo at the press conference.

If this happens, Ghana will now have 18 regions.

They advised their fans to unite and promote peace among themselves.

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah revealed that the date and venue for the peace concert will be communicated later.