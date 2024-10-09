Great Ampong criticises anti-galamsey protesters and questions motives

The protest, organised by the Coalition of Concerned Citizens against Galamsey, aimed to highlight the environmental damage caused by illegal mining and to secure the release of around 53 Democracy Hub protesters detained after a previous protest on 22 September.
Ghanaian gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, known as Great Ampong, has accused anti-galamsey protesters of being influenced by external forces to undermine the current government.
In a video response, Ampong questioned the timing of the demonstration, which took place just two months before the upcoming 7 December 2024 elections.
“Why did they wait until two months before the elections to demonstrate? Why now? It suggests they have been paid,” he said.
He further remarked, “If I were the IGP, I wouldn’t have granted them any permit for that demonstration.”
Ampong also criticised the choice of Accra as the protest location instead of areas directly impacted by galamsey activities. Labeling the demonstration as "nonsense," he argued it was an attempt to discredit the government.
“If they were truly concerned, they should have gone to the galamsey sites. You want to demonstrate against galamsey, but you’re doing it at 37? It’s a pointless demonstration,” he added.
As a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party, Great Ampong also commented on labour unions’ plans to strike, suggesting they should focus their efforts elsewhere. He criticised the current state of democracy in Ghana and claimed the galamsey issue is being exaggerated.
“People are turning democracy into gyimicracy. Someone prompted them to go on this demonstration to make the government unpopular,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Ama Governor and eight other Democracy Hub protesters have been granted bail, set at GH₵70,000 each, with two sureties required. They are to report to the police weekly and leave their Ghana cards at the court registry.
Their release follows protests in Ghana, the UK, and other parts of the world. Additionally, an appeal is under review regarding a similar bail denial for Oliver Barker Vormawor, Felicity Nelson, and ten others.