Great Ampong criticises anti-galamsey protesters and questions motives

In a video response, Ampong questioned the timing of the demonstration, which took place just two months before the upcoming 7 December 2024 elections.

Pulse Ghana

“Why did they wait until two months before the elections to demonstrate? Why now? It suggests they have been paid,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further remarked, “If I were the IGP, I wouldn’t have granted them any permit for that demonstration.”

Ampong also criticised the choice of Accra as the protest location instead of areas directly impacted by galamsey activities. Labeling the demonstration as "nonsense," he argued it was an attempt to discredit the government.

“If they were truly concerned, they should have gone to the galamsey sites. You want to demonstrate against galamsey, but you’re doing it at 37? It’s a pointless demonstration,” he added.

Great Ampong begs Daddy Lumba for forgiveness as he is ordained in US Pulse Ghana

As a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party, Great Ampong also commented on labour unions’ plans to strike, suggesting they should focus their efforts elsewhere. He criticised the current state of democracy in Ghana and claimed the galamsey issue is being exaggerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are turning democracy into gyimicracy. Someone prompted them to go on this demonstration to make the government unpopular,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Ama Governor and eight other Democracy Hub protesters have been granted bail, set at GH₵70,000 each, with two sureties required. They are to report to the police weekly and leave their Ghana cards at the court registry.

ece-auto-gen