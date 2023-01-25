Christians are very wicked — Great Ampong

According to him, even though he slept in a church for 9 years because he was homeless and wasn’t working “I even used to clean and sometimes sing during events, but no one in the church ever invited me home to eat or even gave me money for food… Christians are wicked.”

He disclosed that there were times where he and his brothers had to eat only gari soaked in water because that was all they had.

“These are some of the things which make Christianity difficult. The first man to ever give me Ghc 300.00 in 2003 was Alhaji Banda. He gave me that money the first time we met and he did so without me asking him, the person who really helped me in my music career was him who is a Muslim ” he explained

Isaiah Kwadow Ampong popularly known as Great Ampong is one of the SDA Gospel artists who has been successful in Ghana.

With his hardworking in the music industry, he has received numerous Ghana Music nominations. He won the Best Collaboration of the year alongside Cee and Issac in 2008. Ampong released an album “Steps to Heaven” in 2008.