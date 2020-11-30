The Ghanaian socialite known for her extravagant lifestyle has cut her teeth in the Ghanaian music industry with a new single she dropped a few days ago. The slow jam party song has been titled 'Badder Than'.

Speaking about the reason behind her new song which has seen her trending on social media, Hajia 4 Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, said she has always wanted to do music but her fear of the controversies that engulf musicians has been discouraging her.

"I have always loved music but I was just waiting for the right time. You know, I have been a little bit scared of what people will say because I have a lot of friends in the industry and I see what they go through like all these controversies and all that," she pulse.com.gh's David Mawuli.

Sharing what pushed her to get over her fear, Hajia sadi "so I was just holding back a little bit but you know what, 2020 taught me that time waits for nobody and if you have a dream you have to chase it now".

Talking about the title of the song, the Ghanaian socialite said "so “Badder Than” is basically about me, I am singing about me. I feel like I am the baddest". According to Hajia 4 Reall, the music video for the MOG produced song was shot in her house with other scenes filmed at Aburi.

Hajia4Real in Tanzania

"My team and I wrote the song and all that. It was teamwork basically. My music video was shot by Rex. We shot part of it in the house, part of it was in Aburi. We had some studio shots as well. We spent a couple of thousands of dollars," she said.

Speaking about her personal life and source of income, the mother of one said: "I don’t know why in Africa people think if you are a beautiful young lady you have to sleep with guys or do extra things to get money but listen, I am an entrepreneur, I am a businesswoman and I started (a while ago.)".

Asked about her relationship life, she said: "I am not engaged, I am not married, I am in a relationship. If you have known me for a very long time you can tell that my relationship, my personal issues, I do not post them on social media".

Hear more from her in the video below.