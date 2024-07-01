Hajia4Reall cried in court; Ola Michael reveals as he praises the jailed singer

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on June 29, 2024, Ola Michael highlighted how Hajia4Reall's decision to cooperate with the court and her strategic hiring of competent lawyers significantly contributed to her receiving a relatively lenient sentence.

"Don't underrate the lady; she's smart. She picked an intelligent lawyer and has gotten the best deal out of the whole affair," Michael stated, emphasising the strategic brilliance of Hajia4Reall's legal team. "Look at her case; she didn't stress the court. She admitted guilty of some counts but did not know the processes involved. She also agreed to pay the people back."

Michael noted that while similar cases resulted in sentences ranging from 36 to 42 months, Hajia4Reall's 12-month and one-day sentence was a testament to her legal strategy. He pointed out that her show of remorse, including shedding tears over the potential impact of a heavy sentence on her child, likely influenced the court's decision.

"I heard she even cried in court because she had a child, and a heavy sentence would affect the child. What she did was show remorse. Even before the sentencing, people came to testify on her behalf about how she was a good person and all that," he said.

According to Michael, Hajia4Reall's behaviour throughout her trial and her legal team's advice contributed significantly to the lenient sentencing. "All these were things that her lawyers advised her and have worked for her. Whoever advised her on what to do knew all these things would happen," he added.

Hajia 4Reall's Lawyers also expressed excitement over the sentencing. Despite the Ghanaian socialite's lawyers pleading for 3 months' prison time, the judge slapped her with 1 year and 1 day's jail time to conclude the case of U.S. v. Mona Montrage, 22 cr 617 (JPO).

