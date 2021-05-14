Hamamat drops never-seen photo of her parents, says they are “local”

“So what did I mean by 'being local' in my last post?” she stated in the Instagram post accompanying her parents’ throwback photo.

“For example, my mum will always wear locally made fabrics and clothes, her kitchenware was local, her home deco was local I mean her entire life was local (there was no Coke and Fanta in my house - only local drinks) we ate natural local food because she believed in not just helping others but helping the country and the African economy as a whole,” she explained.

She revealed that 30 years ago, Pan-Africanists weren't regarded but her mother didn’t give a damn about what others would say. She said her mother rejected Western clothes, food and drinks.

“It is cool to do so now but 30years ago it wasn’t cool to be Pan African or a naturalist but my mother didn’t care what others thought of her she was a strong Pan Africanist.”

“As kids, my siblings and I will try to get her to wear westernized clothes to look more like other mums but she says things like ‘NO! Being African means wearing African, eating African and thinking African; we call them westerners because they wear western clothes, eat western food and think western.’”

She thanked her parents and further revealed that her choice of living was inspired by her mother.

“Love you mum & dad… thank you for making me African at heart and Dad thanks for supporting Mum. Fast forward to the future- I now live in the village out of choice, because my mother’s dreams live in me. As mother’s, we must understand the power of our every thought and move.”