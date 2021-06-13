RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Have you bought a house before? - Shatta Wale clashes with pundit, Arnold Asamoah on TV [Watch]

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popular called Shatta Wale has clashed with Entertainment Journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on Accra based UTV after he (Shatta Wale) was told he was a confused and inconsistent artiste in Ghana.

Arnold’s criticisms were as a result of Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry address after he returned from the U.S.

Arnold stated that Shatta Wale was confused for proposing that Ghanaian acts come together as one to promote a single genre that can be attributed to all music works in the country.

On Saturday’s edition of United Showbiz, Shatta Wale stated that he mentioned to the foreign investors amid his trip to Miami that Ghana is recognized for the Highlife genre but it is high time musicians join hands to promote the genre as a National genre but never mentioned it in his State of the Industry speech.

When it seemed understanding was not working on the side of Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Shatta Wale stood up to confront Arnold, however, the journalist kept his cool.

According to Shatta Wale, Arnold has been one of the people promoting fake news and passing needless comments about celebrities and industry matters.

"You think somebody be your boy, it’s only on TV that you can do this," Shatta said angrily.

In his reply, Arnold said, "We are tired of everyday streets. All you can do is call boys, you can't scare anyone here."

The duo, however, made peace before the show ended.

Watch the video below:

