Ghanaian celebrities, media personalities and politicians who are proud phobians (PHOTOS)

Among all of them, here are the proud phobians who earned the bragging right of supporting the best team of the day as Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko with a goal to nil to climb the top of the league table.

1.Benard Avle

The ace broadcaster ahead of the game made his stand known by even suggesting a scoreline that came to pass. He warned Kotoko not to score a goal, so Hearts can beat them with just a goal or dare to score for his team to double it.

2.Lydia Forson

The actress was the gang leader of Hearts of Oak trolls who didn't Kotoka fans a chance on social media to brag. Lydia Forson is a proud phobian and she brought her fans along to support the best club.

However, she had a challenge watching the game as stated in her tweet below. Regardless, Hearts of Oat didn't disappoint her.

3.Sam George

The Ningo Prampram MP comes out as one of the most vocal Heart supporters before the super clash. He joined the team to resist Kuami Eugene's performance and kept the energy through until the match was over.

Sam George was at the stadium and he united with a colleague, NPP’s Charles Nii Teiko, the Head Of Social Media at the Presidency, who is on the other side when it comes to politics but on the same side when it comes to supporting Hearts of Oak.

He also met the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was at the stadium to support Asante Kotoko.

4.Yvonne Okoro

According to the Ghanaian actress, there are only two clubs in Ghana and that is Accra Hearts of Oak and Club Beer.

5.Sammy Gyamfi

After declaring his stand as a Phobian, the NDC communication director did miss roasting the Kotoko fans after his team won.

6.Cina Soul

The Ghanaian singer missed going to the stadium but she was all out there for her club.

7.KiDi

Putting in simple terms, the "Golden Boy' says "Never say die"

8.Bridget Otoo

The media personality who is now into private business out the media, has been active on Twitter tweeting about her support for Hearts of Oak.

9.John Dumelo

The actor before the match tweeted "if Kotokoa wins the match, I will sweep the stadium".