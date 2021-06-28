RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaian celebrities, media personalities and politicians who are proud phobians (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

The Phobians proudly came out on Sunday to paint Accra with rainbow colours as Hearts of Oak faced off with Asante Kokoto.

Accra Hearts of Oak supporters (PHOTOS)
The 'super clash' game for the Ghana Premier League between the giant teams saw some of the popular faces and voices on Ghanaian TV and Radio coming out to throw their support behind their favourite teams.

Among all of them, here are the proud phobians who earned the bragging right of supporting the best team of the day as Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko with a goal to nil to climb the top of the league table.

Bernard Avle
Bernard Avle Pulse Ghana

The ace broadcaster ahead of the game made his stand known by even suggesting a scoreline that came to pass. He warned Kotoko not to score a goal, so Hearts can beat them with just a goal or dare to score for his team to double it.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

The actress was the gang leader of Hearts of Oak trolls who didn't Kotoka fans a chance on social media to brag. Lydia Forson is a proud phobian and she brought her fans along to support the best club.

However, she had a challenge watching the game as stated in her tweet below. Regardless, Hearts of Oat didn't disappoint her.

The Ningo Prampram MP comes out as one of the most vocal Heart supporters before the super clash. He joined the team to resist Kuami Eugene's performance and kept the energy through until the match was over.

Sam George was at the stadium and he united with a colleague, NPP’s Charles Nii Teiko, the Head Of Social Media at the Presidency, who is on the other side when it comes to politics but on the same side when it comes to supporting Hearts of Oak.

He also met the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was at the stadium to support Asante Kotoko.

Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro Pulse Ghana

According to the Ghanaian actress, there are only two clubs in Ghana and that is Accra Hearts of Oak and Club Beer.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

After declaring his stand as a Phobian, the NDC communication director did miss roasting the Kotoko fans after his team won.

The Ghanaian singer missed going to the stadium but she was all out there for her club.

KiDi Music
KiDi Music KiDi Music Pulse Ghana

Putting in simple terms, the "Golden Boy' says "Never say die"

Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo Pulse Ghana

The media personality who is now into private business out the media, has been active on Twitter tweeting about her support for Hearts of Oak.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

The actor before the match tweeted "if Kotokoa wins the match, I will sweep the stadium".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

