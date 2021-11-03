RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Heat as Kelvin Broni links up Black Sheriff (VIDEO)

Kelvin Broni and Black Sherif have linked up and it was pure flames vibes.

The Ghanaian music scene for some time has been blazing with a new crop of acts taking over the center stage and giving Ghanaian music lovers more hope for the future.

Despite individual efforts from each of them to reach the top, these crop of acts understand the unity and support each other as Black Sherif and Kelvin Broni have demonstrated this again.

The 'Sermon' singer has been one of the hottest acts in Ghana currently as his record-breaking 'Sermon' tracks have remained on playlists and airwaves for a long while now. Kelvin Broni has also been tipped as the next big thing by many after Sarkodie hopped on his 'Ekomedeme' track for a remix.

Broni - Memphis Depay

The 'Purple' movie star who also caught the attention of Memphis Depay with his song titled after the name of the Barcelona player, has dropped a new banging 'Free' single. Despite his input of selling the song to more listeners, Kelvin Broni took a time off to hang out where he linked with Killa Blacko.

The two were captured having a good time at an event where the 'Free' singer has been seen singing out loud Black Sherif's 'Sermon' track in the video below.

