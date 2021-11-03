Despite individual efforts from each of them to reach the top, these crop of acts understand the unity and support each other as Black Sherif and Kelvin Broni have demonstrated this again.

The 'Sermon' singer has been one of the hottest acts in Ghana currently as his record-breaking 'Sermon' tracks have remained on playlists and airwaves for a long while now. Kelvin Broni has also been tipped as the next big thing by many after Sarkodie hopped on his 'Ekomedeme' track for a remix.

The 'Purple' movie star who also caught the attention of Memphis Depay with his song titled after the name of the Barcelona player, has dropped a new banging 'Free' single. Despite his input of selling the song to more listeners, Kelvin Broni took a time off to hang out where he linked with Killa Blacko.