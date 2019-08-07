According to the Ghanaian actor, we are all somehow in heaven or hell already depending on the situation in which one lives.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Nana Tonardo explained that if anyone is living in poverty and suffering, it means the person is in hell.

The actor emphasized that Heaven is not where people perceive it to be and that if anyone is living a good life like himself, travelling and having fun, then it means the person is in heaven.

Nana Tonardo, however, agrees there’s God but he says that the God that he knows is a supreme force and nobody knows him.

He added that the God in the bible doesn’t work and people must work to earn a good living because blessing will never come from any spiritual place.

Watch the video below.