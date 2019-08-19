The couple are marking their first wedding anniversary and in that regard, a video has surfaced online of the moment the Nigerian Banking expert and Entertainment mogul, went on one knee to ask Becca to be his wife.

Mr and Mrs Sanni-Daniel in love messages to each other on their anniversary revealed that they’ve known each for about ten years now whilst Becca threw light on how the proposal happened.

“t’s our anniversary @drtobisannidaniel In 2015 after knowing you 7 years you took my hands at Central Park, New York looked right into my eyes and said... “Becca I know this may sound funny but given the chance, I do not want to date you, I want to marry you” I laughed in awe, it was flattering and weird at the same time. I remember blushing and still thinking hmmm this man has so much confidence.” Becca wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video below for that moment and don’t forget to wish Becca a happy anniversary.