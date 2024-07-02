Here's Ghana's track record in the BET Best International Act category so far

ece-auto-gen

BET Best International Act Award Winners:

2024: Tyla

2023: Burna Boy

2022: Tems

2021: Burna Boy

2020: Burna Boy

2019: Burna Boy

2018: Davido

Ghanaian artists have not yet clinched the Best International Act Award, highlighting a gap in recognition at this level.

Reuters

The dominance of Nigerian artists, particularly Burna Boy, who has won the award multiple times, underscores the competitive nature of the category.

BET Best African Act Award Winners:

2017: Wizkid

2016: Black Coffee

2015: Stonebwoy

2014: Davido

2013: Ice Prince

2012: Wizkid , Sarkodie

2011: D'banj , 2Baba

In the Best African Act category, Ghana has had a stronger showing. Stonebwoy won the award in 2015, and Sarkodie shared the title with Wizkid in 2012.

Sarkodie 2012 BET winner Pulse Ghana

These victories reflect Ghana’s influence in the African music scene and highlight its contributions to the continent’s rich musical heritage.

Despite fewer wins in recent years, Ghanaian artists continue to make significant strides in the global music industry. The talent and creativity emanating from Ghana suggest that it is only a matter of time before more artists from the country achieve similar accolades on the BET stage.