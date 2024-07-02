Here's Ghana's track record in the BET Best International Act category so far

However, when examining the winners of the Best International Act and Best African Act categories, it becomes evident that Ghana has had a relatively modest presence compared to its West African counterparts.
The BET Awards, known for celebrating Black excellence in music, entertainment, and sports, have seen numerous African artists rise to international acclaim.
BET Best International Act Award Winners:
- 2024: Tyla
- 2023: Burna Boy
- 2022: Tems
- 2021: Burna Boy
- 2020: Burna Boy
- 2019: Burna Boy
- 2018: Davido
Ghanaian artists have not yet clinched the Best International Act Award, highlighting a gap in recognition at this level.
The dominance of Nigerian artists, particularly Burna Boy, who has won the award multiple times, underscores the competitive nature of the category.
BET Best African Act Award Winners:
- 2017: Wizkid
- 2016: Black Coffee
- 2015: Stonebwoy
- 2014: Davido
- 2013: Ice Prince
- 2012: Wizkid , Sarkodie
- 2011: D'banj , 2Baba
In the Best African Act category, Ghana has had a stronger showing. Stonebwoy won the award in 2015, and Sarkodie shared the title with Wizkid in 2012.
These victories reflect Ghana’s influence in the African music scene and highlight its contributions to the continent’s rich musical heritage.
Despite fewer wins in recent years, Ghanaian artists continue to make significant strides in the global music industry. The talent and creativity emanating from Ghana suggest that it is only a matter of time before more artists from the country achieve similar accolades on the BET stage.
As the Ghanaian music industry grows and evolves, fans and industry stakeholders remain hopeful and supportive of their artists, anticipating more international recognition and success in the years to come.