ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's Ghana's track record in the BET Best International Act category so far

Dorcas Agambila

The BET Awards, known for celebrating Black excellence in music, entertainment, and sports, have seen numerous African artists rise to international acclaim.

Stonebwoy - BET 2015 Best International Act Africa
Stonebwoy - BET 2015 Best International Act Africa

However, when examining the winners of the Best International Act and Best African Act categories, it becomes evident that Ghana has had a relatively modest presence compared to its West African counterparts.

Recommended articles

Stonebwoy - BET 2015 Best International Act Africa
Stonebwoy - BET 2015 Best International Act Africa ece-auto-gen

BET Best International Act Award Winners:

  • 2024: Tyla
  • 2023: Burna Boy
  • 2022: Tems
  • 2021: Burna Boy
  • 2020: Burna Boy
  • 2019: Burna Boy
  • 2018: Davido
ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaian artists have not yet clinched the Best International Act Award, highlighting a gap in recognition at this level.

Burna Boy at the BET award
Burna Boy at the BET award Reuters

The dominance of Nigerian artists, particularly Burna Boy, who has won the award multiple times, underscores the competitive nature of the category.

BET Best African Act Award Winners:

  • 2017: Wizkid
  • 2016: Black Coffee
  • 2015: Stonebwoy
  • 2014: Davido
  • 2013: Ice Prince
  • 2012: Wizkid , Sarkodie
  • 2011: D'banj , 2Baba
ADVERTISEMENT

In the Best African Act category, Ghana has had a stronger showing. Stonebwoy won the award in 2015, and Sarkodie shared the title with Wizkid in 2012.

Sarkodie 2012 BET winner
Sarkodie 2012 BET winner Sarkodie 2012 BET winner Pulse Ghana

These victories reflect Ghana’s influence in the African music scene and highlight its contributions to the continent’s rich musical heritage.

Despite fewer wins in recent years, Ghanaian artists continue to make significant strides in the global music industry. The talent and creativity emanating from Ghana suggest that it is only a matter of time before more artists from the country achieve similar accolades on the BET stage.

As the Ghanaian music industry grows and evolves, fans and industry stakeholders remain hopeful and supportive of their artists, anticipating more international recognition and success in the years to come.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie, Strongman and Lyrical Joe

Sarkodie tops Pulse polls as Ghana’s fastest rapper, beats LJ and others

#Chivido Wedding

First glimpse of Davido and his billionaire queen Chioma at their #Chivido2024 wedding

#CHIVIDO24 [Instagram/Davido]

I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

Chioma Adeleke [Instagram/thechefchi]

CHIVIDO24: 5 things you should know about Chioma, Davido's wife