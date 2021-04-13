RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's why KODA wants Kwabena Kwabena to quit secular music for gospel music

Authors:

David Mawuli

It is gospel musician KODA’s wish that highlife music star Kwabena Kwabena would quit secular music to join the gospel music fraternity to work for the kingdom of God.

Kwabena Kwabena

Pulse Ghana

The “Nkwa Abodoo” hitmaker made this revelation during an interview with Kofi TV.

Recommended articles

According to him, one person he would want to secular music for gospel music is the “Twamudaa” hitmaker, adding that Kwabena Kwabena has the grace of God on him and also has a sweet spirit.

Explaining how he discovered the gospel side of Kwabena Kwabena, KODA said he once encountered him sing gospel songs and he was touched by it.

“The first time I met him was at Gifty Anti’s programme at GTV,” he told Kofi Adomaa. “He sang before I went on set to perform too and when I met him I felt he was someone that had God at heart. Kwabena Kwabena is not a secular artiste oo.”

This is not the first time somebody has talked about their wish for Kwabena Kwabena to do the work of God, Ghanaweekend reports.

A few months ago, gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy prophesied that the highlife crooner will one day be a prophet.

His gospel song, ‘Bue Kwan’ was hugely accepted by music lovers when it was released.

He has also written gospel songs for Ohemaa Mercy.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]