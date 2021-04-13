Here's why KODA wants Kwabena Kwabena to quit secular music for gospel music

The “Nkwa Abodoo” hitmaker made this revelation during an interview with Kofi TV.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Celebrity News & Hot Gossip - Pulse Ghana
It is gospel musician KODA’s wish that highlife music star Kwabena Kwabena would quit secular music to join the gospel music fraternity to work for the kingdom of God.
Pulse Ghana
The “Nkwa Abodoo” hitmaker made this revelation during an interview with Kofi TV.
According to him, one person he would want to secular music for gospel music is the “Twamudaa” hitmaker, adding that Kwabena Kwabena has the grace of God on him and also has a sweet spirit.
Explaining how he discovered the gospel side of Kwabena Kwabena, KODA said he once encountered him sing gospel songs and he was touched by it.
“The first time I met him was at Gifty Anti’s programme at GTV,” he told Kofi Adomaa. “He sang before I went on set to perform too and when I met him I felt he was someone that had God at heart. Kwabena Kwabena is not a secular artiste oo.”
This is not the first time somebody has talked about their wish for Kwabena Kwabena to do the work of God, Ghanaweekend reports.
A few months ago, gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy prophesied that the highlife crooner will one day be a prophet.
His gospel song, ‘Bue Kwan’ was hugely accepted by music lovers when it was released.
He has also written gospel songs for Ohemaa Mercy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh