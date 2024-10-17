Hotel manager hints Liam Payne fell off balcony under the influence of drugs

According to a report by the Associated Press, the hotel manager described Payne as “overwhelmed with alcohol” and exhibiting aggressive behaviour before the fall, according to a 911 call made before the incident.

The hotel manager's 911 call described Payne as being "overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol," stating that he was destroying the room. As the situation worsened, the manager noted the presence of a balcony, indicating the potential danger as Payne's behaviour grew increasingly erratic.

Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, confirmed that Payne had “jumped from the balcony of his room.” An investigation is underway, with an autopsy being conducted to establish the full circumstances leading to his death, according to Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system.

Payne had previously been open about his struggles with alcoholism. In July 2023, he revealed in a YouTube video that he had been sober for six months following treatment. His representatives have not yet commented on the tragic incident.

Fans of One Direction gathered outside the Casa Sur Hotel upon hearing the heartbreaking news. A makeshift memorial of candles and flowers was quickly set up as grieving fans paid tribute to the singer who had captured the hearts of millions.