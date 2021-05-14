How Afia Schwarzenegger gained access to police cell by false pretences to film naked inmates

On Thursday, May 13, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of Adu Safowaah in a police cell along with some naked inmates.
Controversial socialite Adu Safowaah has narrated how Afia Schwarzenegger beat the intelligence of the police service to get access to a cell where the former was detained to film her and other inmates.
In the video, Afia is heard yelling and exchanging harsh words with Adu Safowaah.
Afia claimed that she got Safowaah arrested for passing defamatory comments about her.
But shortly after Adu Safowaah’s release, she disclosed that Afia Schwarzenegger didn’t cause her arrest but rather aided the police in her arrest.
Narrating how Afia Schwarzenegger cunningly gained access to the police cells to film her and the naked inmates, Adu Safowaah disclosed that Afia gained access by false pretences.
She said Afia came to the police station with blogger GhHyper and told the police they were her junior sister.
According to Safowaah, the police granted them access because they were clueless about the happenings on social media.
She narrated (unedited): “A Man i ve alot of challenges With who is Dead Augustina Abena Agyeiwaa @queenafiaschwarzenegger EX BF, she Abrewa Agyeiwaa posted on her page yesterday during my beatings on her called me he was coming to my Hse and I accepted cux I ve most of my family members at my Hse.... long story short, he came, We spoke and he said I should go escort him to his car cux I made him park outside.... .... as we stepped out, I saw a blue car DRIVE towards us , they got down and they said, they needed me at Tema regional police for questioning. I ASKED Y and they said, the man I am standing with has reported me.... The Man who came visiting me quickly took a video and sent it to WIZARD hungry my leg is my car blogger @ghhyper to post.... das the video u all saw.... The police said they needed my fon cux the Man in question knows I am connected.... We all came to TEMA regional police ..... my fon was given to me late hrs around 9 pm. my godfather n god mother called in n asked for my release.... The crime officer agreed... He later came & told us I ve to be detained, The Man who came to my Hse greatest desire.... My fon was taken again....
I followed them to the detention place where I reserve wat was done for me.... I enjoyed.
Then the Man who reported me Came to the police that he wants to tell me something.... unknowingly to the police, he came with Dead @queenafiaschwarzenegger & wizard blogger @ghhyper .... @queenafiaschwarzenegger tricked the police I am her junior sister n they succumbed cux they don’t know wat is going on social media........ the knock I gave DEAD @queenafiaschwarzenegger was enjoyed by all....
@diamondappiah_bosslady where did u old dirty bitches cause my ARREST? Are you okay? Who regards your OLD Asses.”
