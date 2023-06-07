How Asantehene destooled chief over multiple sale of land Agya Koo’s mansion is sited on

It all started when Agya Koo decided to embark on a hotel project and purchased four plots of land from Nana Agyei Bi. However, to his dismay, he later discovered that the land he had acquired had been sold to other individuals as well. It was a shocking revelation that shook the foundation of trust between buyer and seller.

Not one to let injustice prevail, Agya Koo joined forces with twelve others who had faced similar predicaments, all victims of the chief's alleged multiple land sales. Their collective voices rose, accusing Nana Agyei Bi of engaging in deceitful practices that undermined the integrity of land transactions.

Their accusations did not fall on deaf ears, as their submissions were thoroughly investigated and upheld.

The chief was found guilty of orchestrating multiple land sales, and the consequences of his actions soon caught up with him. The situation escalated to the point where the chief was even accused of demolishing a building on one of the plots he had sold.

Initially, he vehemently denied the allegations, but eventually, he had to face the truth and offered a sincere apology through the Omanhene of the Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area, admitting his role in the unfortunate demolition.

The repercussions of Nana Agyei Bi's actions were severe. The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, announced the destoolment of the chief, expressing his deep disappointment in the misuse of authority and the lack of respect shown to the community's elders. It became clear that the chief had allowed greed and a disregard for proper land sale practices to tarnish his reputation and position.

