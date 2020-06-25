Legally known as Raymond Abbas, Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai Police on June 10 in connection to massive fraud.

The 38-year-old was referred to the Dubai public prosecution and is currently being interrogated by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section.

According to prosecutors, he was involved in “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means.”

And on Thursday, June 25, the Dubai Police released a 4-minutes video footage detailing how they went about their operation.

It was captioned: “In an Operation dubbed #foxhunt2 , Dubai Police have arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka "Woodberry", along with ten members of an African gang, specialised in money laundry, and online fraud.

HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the operation is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security, safety, as well as preserving people's money and property. Similar to operation 'Fox Hunt 1' that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, 'Fox Hunt 2' is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world's security and safety," he said.”

Watch the full video below.