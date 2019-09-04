The self-acclaimed Ghanaian billionaire has become an internet sensation for his ridiculous claims of being richer than Nigeria's Aliko Dangote.

His viral videos attracted him friends online including affluent Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, who decided to show him love on his birthday.

Hushpuppi, driving in one of his smart cars, stopped by and showed to the world a gift has for Shatta Bandle to mark his birthday.

In his words, he said “Bad man killer, I have birthday gift for you ok. A special gift for Shatta Bandle, this is your birthday gift, mini Ferrari, your size ok. I am shipping this to Ghana for you.” Watch the video below for more and don’t forget to wish Shatta Bandle a happy birthday.