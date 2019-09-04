Amidst the xenophobic attack reports in South Africa, Mr Eazi has been preaching peace and sensitizing people to rather fight poverty and corruption, not their fellow men.

However, his message wasn’t received too well for a social media troll who fired back at him, tagging him as a gold digger. The singer has been dating Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian oil and gas business tycoon, whose net worth runs into billions.

Unhappy Mr Eazi, slammed the fan, pointing out to him how he is making money for himself without the direct assistance of Otedola, and how he is trying to change the environment around him.

See a screenshot of his epic reply below in which he said: “Mama raised no fool”.