According to the controversial rising social media star, she is having a relationship with these men because she can’t decline the proposal of some them as that will also mean that she will likely be missing out on some goodies that some of these men might offer her.

Xandy mentioned that she’s being very honest and added that these ten men know themselves, therefore, it doesn’t cause confusion between them.

“People see me in a negative perception because I always say the truth and do things for myself. I am being me and I do what makes me happy. To be honest, I am dating 10 men and they all understand each other” she said during an interview on Adom FM.

Narrating her experience of dealing with her ten boyfriends, she said that sometimes they do clash at the entrance of her gate but due to the understanding they have for each other, it doesn’t cause any problem.

Listen to more from Xandy in the video below.