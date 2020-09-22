Hamamat, who is known for throwing light on African culture through her Instagram page, sees herself as a proud ‘village girl’ from the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The owner of Hamamat African Village and Spa, on Tuesday, September 22 (which marks her birthday), shared a photo of herself wearing a crown on her ‘gigantic’ afro hair.

She gave the photo a caption which suggests that her background can’t limit her influence, beauty and class. She feels she can be a queen even as a ‘village girl’.

Hamamat thanked the ‘Most High’ for adding another age to hers and further appreciated her fans and close friends for supporting her.

She captioned the photo: “I am just an African village girl sharing my culture with the world. Another day, Another year, Another chapter. Ready to embrace it all. Happy Tuesday #KingsandQueens. Today is my body’s birthday. I am grateful for it all and open for the next. All praise to the most High”.

Mid this year, she revealed her first racial abuse which she experienced in Turkey at the age of just 18.

She revealed that the incident happened at a Turkish airport when she first landed in the Middle East country for a modelling contract.

She was commenting on the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old former high school football star who was shot and killed while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick in February, when she made this revelation.

According to Hamamat, she was denied support when she arrived at the airport because she didn’t speak their language.

She said she had to carry her heavy baggage, adding that ‘I felt bad, it was a feeling I had never felt before - I didn’t know how to express my emotions’.