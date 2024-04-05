I am naturally attracted generous rich men - Salma Mumin reveals

"I can say I am a slay queen because I love a good life," Salma affirmed. "When it started it was people who could dress that we called them slay queen. All of a sudden it's been changed to people who girls who do 'rounds'. So I can't refrain from looking good."

Salma revealed her inclination towards partners who are both generous and affluent.

"I am lucky with me when it comes to someone who is generous," she confessed. "I am not even attracted to someone who isn't rich."

Dispelling misconceptions, Salma reiterated her commitment to hard work, asserting that her success and affluent lifestyle are the result of her dedication to her businesses.

"I don't do 'rounds' all my life I have worked," she declared. "People have seen my work and still decide not to believe that my work can give me this life."

Salma went on to disclose that her clothing and food ventures have been instrumental in financing her extravagant lifestyle, emphasizing the financial independence she has achieved through entrepreneurship.