During the singer’s performance, cameras captured a tissue-like object showing off from her panties, which many believed it was a sanitary pad and the singer has issued a press statement to address it.

According to Fantana, it was indeed a sanitary pad. She explained that her menses appeared 30 minutes to her performance, therefore, as an empowered woman, she had no option than to get a pad and mount stage.

The "Girls Hate On Hate Girls" singer added that she is not ashamed of menstruating and used the medium to encourage girls not be stopped by their period whilst pursuing their dreams. "Menstruation is not a shame and I urge all young women take a cue from my actions and not to let it stop them from doing anything they want to do." an excerpt of her statement stated.

Read the full statement below in the post below.