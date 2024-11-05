'I am still sick' -Moesha Buduong gives latest update on her health

Moesha, one of Ghana's most influential figures on social media, has faced serious health setbacks since her stroke in early 2024.

The stroke reportedly left her paralysed and unable to walk for several months, marking a drastic change for the influencer. While Moesha previously had an active presence online, her recovery process has kept her away from the public eye and limited her interactions with fans.

Many Ghanaians expressed concern and sympathy in response to Ameyaw’s update, wishing Moesha a full and swift recovery.

Comments from fans conveyed sadness and empathy, with supporters sending prayers and encouragement for the socialite to regain her strength.

Ghanaian social media personality Moesha Buduong has finally spoken on her health after a lengthy period of silence.

Speaking in a phone interview, Moesha revealed that she has been bedridden for several months and is currently experiencing partial paralysis.

