Afia Schwarzenegger reveals what's wrong with Moesha after spending $10K on her (WATCH)

In an interview with Zion Felix as she disclosed that out of the love she had for Moesha, she was present when the actress' ordeal began.

"When Moesha's sickness started, she was drinking power zone, do you know how many times she tried to kill herself ... she drank power zone like four times," Afia Schwarzenegger revealed.

Speaking about what is wrong with the actress, she said the doctors have diagnosed her of "psychosis" - a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.

Afia Schwarzenegger recounts that doctors requested $10,000 to treat Moesha and though her family was around, they were silent and she decided to take responsibility. She says despite her effort, Moesha's family have betrayed her.