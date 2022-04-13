According to the controversial social media commentator, Moesha Boduong is not her friend but she has tried to be there for her until she was disappointed by Moesha's family. "Moesha was a friend to Adiepena and for me, if you love daughter, I will love you too".
Afia Schwarzenegger reveals what's wrong with Moesha after spending $10K on her (WATCH)
Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed what is wrong with Moesha Boduong over reports on the actress' controversial repentance.
In an interview with Zion Felix as she disclosed that out of the love she had for Moesha, she was present when the actress' ordeal began.
"When Moesha's sickness started, she was drinking power zone, do you know how many times she tried to kill herself ... she drank power zone like four times," Afia Schwarzenegger revealed.
Speaking about what is wrong with the actress, she said the doctors have diagnosed her of "psychosis" - a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.
Afia Schwarzenegger recounts that doctors requested $10,000 to treat Moesha and though her family was around, they were silent and she decided to take responsibility. She says despite her effort, Moesha's family have betrayed her.
According to her in the video below, she believes Moesha is still mentally ill but she can only stay afar and support her with prayers. "Three weeks ago, she sent me a message and said my daughter will be a woman of God in a movie, in a movie? When I saw that's when I said she need prayers," Afia said.
