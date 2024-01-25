ADVERTISEMENT
Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

Selorm Tali

Some social media users have been calling for prayers for Moesha Boduong.

In multiple posts on social media, it has been alleged that the Ghanaian actress is down with a severe illness that may affect her physical being and mental capacity for the rest of her life.

It is unclear to pulse.com.gh what the real condition of Moesha Boduong is as no close source to the Ghanaian actress has confirmed the sad yet. Checks on Ghana X platform as at 8:00pm on 25th January shows the actress' name trending at number one.

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official wrote "Ghana, pray for Moesha" on X formerly known as Twitter. Another user of the platform added that "What Bonsam dey hate be say ugo come out publicly say you repent hmm. Let's wish Moesha survives this".

See their posts and more below and keep Moesha Boduong in prayers.

This is a breaking story and pulse.com.gh is following up for more details. Continue refreshing our page for the updates.

Selorm Tali

