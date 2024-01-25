Moesha Boduong trends as multiple reports allege she is down with severe illness

It is unclear to pulse.com.gh what the real condition of Moesha Boduong is as no close source to the Ghanaian actress has confirmed the sad yet. Checks on Ghana X platform as at 8:00pm on 25th January shows the actress' name trending at number one.

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official wrote "Ghana, pray for Moesha" on X formerly known as Twitter. Another user of the platform added that "What Bonsam dey hate be say ugo come out publicly say you repent hmm. Let's wish Moesha survives this".

See their posts and more below and keep Moesha Boduong in prayers.