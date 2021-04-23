I can say I'm a prostitute - Shugatiti reveals (VIDEO)

She said her ex-boyfriend who broke her heart cheated on her with a professional prostitute.

“I invested in a guy and he went for a prostitute,” she told Pulse Ghana’s David Mawuli in an interview on Thursday, April 22. “When I say investment, I mean everything; my time, energy, money, everything. When I say a prostitute, I mean someone who stands by the roadside.”

She said she can call herself a prostitute because she has dated multiple men and not married but her ex-boyfriend’s cheating partner is beyond her level.

“Me seated here, I can say I'm a prostitute because I've slept with more than one person and I'm not married,” she revealed. “But this prostitute is someone who stands by the roadside and charges for sex. I got so broken because I didn't get why he would do that. Later, I realised that the girl drinks, smokes, and does some things I don't do. So, I came to accept and had to move on from the relationship.”

“Do you know the funny part? I was living with him under the same roof. When I realised that he had f**ked out, I had to move out. I don't have the time and energy to cry. But I got broken hearted,” she added.