Erica was disqualified by Big Brother last two weeks after receiving three strikes in the house. She was disqualified following a confrontation with fellow housemate Laycon over claims she tried to kiss him.

But that isn’t the end of her world. She plans to come to Ghana and with plans to taste all the popular local cuisines.

She disclosed this during a visit to Dele Momodu’s house for an interview on Sunday, September 20.

Erica who appeared to be unperturbed by her disqualification from the Big Brother house was jamming to King Promise’s hit song “CCTV” (which features Mugeez of R2Bees and Sarkodie) when she made this revelation.

“This is for all my Ghanaian fans,” she said. “I can’t wait to come to Ghana to chop fufu, kenkey, omotuo, waakye and all those things.”

She looked excited while talking to the Ovations Media GRP chairman about Ghanaian foods she would like to eat when she visits the country.

Watch Erica announce her plan to visit Ghana soon below.