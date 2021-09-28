“I didn’t know Bugatti was French made” - Stonebwoy reveals (WATCH)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made the confession during an interview with French Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Anne Sophie Avé on her Touch of France TV show.

H.E. Anne Sophie Avé and Stonebwoy
Season 2 of “TOF” – as the programme is nicknamed – premiered last Sunday on GhOneTV and MetroTV. Stonebwoy was the guest on the first episode.

He was treated to facts and figures of France's automotive industry. The European country, which produces annually 2 million cars in France and 7 million in the world, is also the manufacturer of Stonebwoy's favourite car brand, Bugatti.

The singer admitted: “I didn’t know Bugatti was French made... I’m really surprised. I would have thought it was Italian.”

“If I were extremely rich, I would get a customized car as well... especially designed for me,” Stonebwoy revealed. “The customization would start with the plate of the car.”

The speed of a Bugatti Chiron can go up to 420 km/h. The performance of race cars is observed during events like the famous race of Le Mans in France. Passionate about racing autos, the 33-year-old added:

“A few people are around me know I can really drive so I will go for that [racing with a Bugatti]. I would love that.”

Produced in the little town of Molsheim in Eastern France, Bugatti is a global powerhouse. Alongside it are other world-renowned French brands like Renault (available at Premium Motors in Ghana), Peugeot and Citroen (available at Silver Star Auto LTD).

For the full interview of Stonebwoy talking cars with H.E. Anne Sophie Avé on Touch of France TV show, watch:

Stonebwoy discovers French cars [Touch of France - S2 Ep 1]

