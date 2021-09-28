“I didn’t know Bugatti was French made” - Stonebwoy reveals (WATCH)

He was treated to facts and figures of France's automotive industry. The European country, which produces annually 2 million cars in France and 7 million in the world, is also the manufacturer of Stonebwoy's favourite car brand, Bugatti.

The singer admitted: “I didn’t know Bugatti was French made... I’m really surprised. I would have thought it was Italian.”

“If I were extremely rich, I would get a customized car as well... especially designed for me,” Stonebwoy revealed. “The customization would start with the plate of the car.”

The speed of a Bugatti Chiron can go up to 420 km/h. The performance of race cars is observed during events like the famous race of Le Mans in France. Passionate about racing autos, the 33-year-old added:

“A few people are around me know I can really drive so I will go for that [racing with a Bugatti]. I would love that.”

Produced in the little town of Molsheim in Eastern France, Bugatti is a global powerhouse. Alongside it are other world-renowned French brands like Renault (available at Premium Motors in Ghana), Peugeot and Citroen (available at Silver Star Auto LTD).