According to the actress, love is all about sacrifice and if she is presented with the option to have her legs chopped off or quit with Medikal, she’ll gladly sacrifice her legs for her love.

“Love is all about sacrifice, I’ll still be with him no matter what because I know he’ll take care of me. I am being real, I am not saying this for the camera, love is all about sacrifice” she said during the interview monitored by pulse.com.gh.

Fella Makafui, who was speaking on Hitz FM, also added that there’s no way out she’ll break up with the “Omo Ada” rapper because of cheating. Her reason is that it doesn’t make sense to shun a man due to cheating because the next man could also cheat and a girl can’t be ditching every man because of infidelity.

Hear more Fella in the video below and tell us what you think.