ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't need Funny Face's money, I am well-to-do - Vanessa Nicole tells critics (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Funny Face, has lambasted social media users who are labelling her as a gold digger.

Vanessa Nicole
Vanessa Nicole

Vanessa, who dramatically broke up with the Ghanaian comic actor, recently expressed her interest in fixing things with Funny Face. The comment sparked a backlash as some fans believe she is only interested in his money.

Recommended articles

According to Vanessa, she has businesses that accrue profits at the end of the month, hence, her reason to reconcile with Funny Face is not about money.

funny Face and Baby Mama (Ama Vanessa)
funny Face and Baby Mama (Ama Vanessa) funny Face and Baby Mama (Ama Vanessa) Pulse Ghana

I am not suffering. I am okay and well-to-do. At the end of the month, my farm gives me money. I have a farm that brings me money. My shop brings me money. My side hustle,” like shooting movies also brings me money. I have a beautiful life,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a TikTok live video, she added that “I have kids who love me and I have a mother who will go all out for me. In this life, if you want to count those God has blessed, I am one of them. I don’t have a problem so don’t compare yourself to me. I don’t beg to eat. I am very comfortable".

Proving that she is well-to-do, she emphasized that “I take care of four children, four girls, so, if you’re on social media telling me that I want to come back because I am suffering, then you’re stupid".

Hear more from her in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tyrone Marghuy

Tyrone Marghuy: Achimota school adds controversial rasta student to its NSMQ squad

Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)

Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)

Tina-Turnerrr and her husband

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Stonebwoy and wife

I don’t think I got married too early; I’m still pursuing my dreams -Dr Louisa