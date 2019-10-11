Appearing on the Delay Show, the host asked the “Want Me” singer if she thinks any man will marry her due to her tomboy lifestyle and she said yes because she is still a girl no matter how she dresses.

The winner of MTN Hitmaker season 7, stated emphatically stated that she is not a lesbian, adding that she is even in a relationship with a guy who just graduated from a university.

According to O.V, she only feels comfortable dressing how she dresses. Watch the video below.