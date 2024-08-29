ADVERTISEMENT
'I don't want' - Fella Makafui rejects fan's prayer about marriage for her

Dorcas Agambila

Shortly after sharing photos of herself modelling a stunning wedding gown on social media, Fella Makafui received a flood of comments from fans, many of which were filled with compliments.

While some fans lamented that she never had the chance to wear a white gown with Medikal, as they did not have a white wedding before divorcing, others expressed hopes that she would soon find another chance at marriage.

One enthusiastic fan, impressed by Fella's bridal photoshoot, prayed that she would have the opportunity for a real-life wedding. “I swear, you look great in a wedding gown. You will marry again soon, in Jesus' name,” the fan wrote. Fella promptly responded, “I don’t want.”

Prior to this, Fella Makafui had also donned a bridal kente for her birthday photoshoot. Since her divorce, the actress has maintained a low profile but has been enjoying life, going on vacation sprees, and living her best life.

Celebrating her birthday weeks ago, Fella reflected on her life's journey so far, she admits that 2024 has been the year that truly tested her and shook her to the core.

Fella has been praised for her resilience, maturity, and poise in handling the aftermath of her divorce from Medikal. However, in her birthday post, she acknowledged that she experienced moments of weakness and vulnerability that ultimately strengthened her.

