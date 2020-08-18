The 2012-released afro-dancehall jam which featured Samini brought the Burniton Music Group label owner into the limelight – but there’s a back story to it.

According to Jupitar, he received a call from Samini during the video shoot and when he rushed there, he realised Stonebwoy’s dress wasn’t fit for the shoot – so he offered him his.

He revealed this during an interview on OKAY FM on Monday.

He said at the time he was bigger than Stonebwoy and was rubbing shoulders with Samini but did that out of love.

Jupitar said he made this revelation in response to people who claim he hates the BET Award winner.

