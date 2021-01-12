The Ghanaian actress during an interview on Angel FM was asked if she is scared of divorce considering the unfortunate experience of some of her colleagues in the showbiz industry and she said yes.

"Oh I am a human being, yeah I get scared," the married to Maxwell Mensah said and added that " I am human, I get scared like I said I have Ghanaians at heart and in everything I do so there somethings that when I do I think about them".

Nana Ama McBrown, real name Felicity Ama Agyemang, has been married to Maxwell Mawuli Mensah her husband for the past four years. The couple tied the knot in two different ceremonies – traditional and white wedding – the same day.

Their engagement ceremony happened at her residence on Friday, August 5, 2016, with their white wedding which happened the same day at the Christ Apostolic Church at Alajo in Accra with Rev. Felix Owusu Sekyere as the officiating minister.

Nana Ama and Maxwell have a beautiful daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, who she welcomed on February 21, 2019, at age 42 after years of searching for the fruit of the womb.