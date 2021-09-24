‘I have a crush on Afia Schwarzenegger, I want her to break my virginity' - Rapper Leflyyy (WATCH)

He revealed this during an interview with David Mawuli on Pulse Ghana on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Leflyyy made the revelation while talking about five interesting facts people don’t know about him.

“I am in my twenties, and I'm still a virgin,” he disclosed. “I have a crush on Afia Schwarzenegger.”

He proposed: “I wish she could accept my marriage proposal, and I want to break my virginity with her.”

Leflyyy further disclosed other facts about himself, including travelling outside Ghana for the first time at age 11 and speaking four different dialects.

"I like travelling a lot. I was 11 (years old) when I first travelled outside Ghana,” he said.

He added: “My dreadlocks are fake, but I don't live a fake lifestyle. I speak four languages and willing to learn more. I speak Ga, Twi, French and English. I'm learning German, and trying to learn Hausa, Swahili and Yuroba.”

Meanwhile, the rapper is out with a new afrobeats ballad titled “My Baby,” featuring highlife artiste Fameye.

According to Leflyyy, “My Baby” goes beyond just loving someone – it has to do more with care, attention and respect.

“‘My Baby’ is a story of love, but not your ordinary love story,” Leflyy disclosed in a press statement. “I didn’t want to portray the normal romantic affair – like telling your girl sweet things all because of love, and she does things that please you. It’s about the intimacy, care, affection and respect for one’s partner no matter their background and status in society.”