The actor shared videos from his visit and captioned one of them “My surprise visit to Legon yesterday was to spend Valentines with all the single ladies on campus.”

Apart from Citi FM’s Nana Ama who described John’s gesture as “predatory” and “gross” which caused a heated debate, a fan wondered why the married actor rather considered marking the day with single ladies.

Tweeting with the handle @pitt_xo, Christine asked “aren’t you married?” and the actor replied, “I have medication for your pimples”. A comment from John which suggests that he watched the twitter user's profile picture and decided to jab her with what he has noticed.

Some fans considered Dumelo’s reply as a bullying one whilst others opine the fan deserved the reply because her question wasn’t a sound one either.

See the screenshots below and tell us what you think