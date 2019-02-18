The curvaceous actress re-posted the video of the slim waist actress’ new car ownership announcement to congratulate her and that attracted a comment from an Instagram user who mentioned that her colleague’s gift is from prostitution.

Reacting to this, Moesha wrote: “if It was ashawo by now all these street ones will ride big cars”

Reacting to another comment which stated that “Unfortunately we cannot applaud those who use their God given bodies to amass material things.....self-admittedly on the world stage....” Moesha said it is not Princess Shyngle’s fault to have a man who can afford her such a luxurious car.

She further explained that just as others have rich parents who shower expensive gifts on them, others have partners who do the same for them and pleaded with the user to spare her with the negative comments.

See more screenshots below of how Moesha reacted to some more comments.