According to the Ghana-based socialite, the Brabus G Wagon gift came from her boyfriend whom she hasn’t disclosed his identity.

READ ALSO: 5 ribs removed, call me fake, I call myslef a work of art - Princess Shyngle

Sharing her excitement moment when she received the car, Princess wrote: “Omggggggggggg my man just literally got me the best valentines gift ever” adding that “I have the best man in the entire planet, bae for life”.

Prior to this announcement, the Gambian actress who is known for her mind-boggling slim waist and her lifestyle on social media has been insinuating that she is single and even wondered why she’s isn’t meeting Mr Right after dating footballers, musicians among other men which she listed.

Well, we guess Miss Shyngle has now met Mr Right who gave her just the right gift for the Valentine this year, which is the best she has ever seen.

Watch the video below and see how Princess announce her new car ownership.