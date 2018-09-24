Pulse.com.gh logo
I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Wale


According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, he will advise the government and Menzgold to sit down and come to an agreement.

play

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has revealed that he has invested a lot of money in the  'gold firm' Menzgold.

Speaking in an interview on Luv FM in Kumasi, Shatta Wale was asked about his investment prospects.

"Do you believe in investment?,have you invested in Menzgold," asked by the host.

Shatta Wale  said “Very much” was his simple answer when asked if he has invested in Menzgold.

He added that he doesn’t want to delve too much into that matter.

"I don't want to talk about it to much," he said.

It is on the same platform he made reference to Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese as a poverty-stricken artistes.

He said the Ghana music industry has a big problem, which is that artistes are paid meager wages for performances.

According to the ‘believer’ crooner, he will continue to fight the system until Ghanaian artistes are paid well for their performances.

Watch video below:

  Shatta Wale

