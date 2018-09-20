Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy


According to Shatta Michy, she is more or less like a wrestler who wouldn’t allow herself to be beaten by a man.

Dancehall king baby mama Shatta Michy has disclosed that Shatta Wale does not have it easy when they fight as she stands up to him.

Speaking in an interview on Graphic Showbiz, Michy said that aside from all their misunderstandings and fightings when they jump on their bed, her baby daddy can “open fire” to her satisfaction.

I kind of match up to him, I am a different girl altogether, he is a gangster. When we’re doing the do, it is intense and when we are fighting too it is intense. I fight him boot for boot,” she stated.

