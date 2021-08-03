‘I haven’t spoken to Stonebwoy since our scuffle’ - Sarkodie (WATCH)

However, in his latest interview on Hitz FM, Sarkodie has said they have not spoken since their scuffle in 2020.

The two-time BET Award-winner has said he appreciates Stonebwoy’s gesture, but he is yet to speak to him.

“I saw Stonebwoy's tweet. I retweeted, and I do appreciate that,” he told Andy Dosty. “I haven't spoken to Stonebwoy since our scuffle.”

When asked why he has not spoken to Stonebwoy since their scuffle, he said he believes their reunion will come naturally. He thinks their reunion should not be forced because ample time will do the magic.

"Life is happening. Everyone is working; everyone is doing what we have to. If there's a time where we will meet up to have a conversation, I think it's going to happen organically [naturally]. Honestly, I don't keep up with him,” he said.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy used to be tight buddies and frequent collaborators, but their long friendship came crashing down because of the “Black Love” virtual concert in 2020.

It all started during the pre-recording session of the concert where Stonebwoy’s session was delayed by Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, who prioritised Shatta Wale’s session instead.