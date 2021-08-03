RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I haven’t spoken to Stonebwoy since our scuffle’ - Sarkodie (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Sarkodie has said his beef with Stonebwoy is not totally quashed but, their reunion will come naturally at the right time.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

Last Friday, fans speculated that Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had reunited after the latter tweeted the former’s latest album “No Pressure” and got a retweet from the rapper.

Recommended articles

However, in his latest interview on Hitz FM, Sarkodie has said they have not spoken since their scuffle in 2020.

The two-time BET Award-winner has said he appreciates Stonebwoy’s gesture, but he is yet to speak to him.

“I saw Stonebwoy's tweet. I retweeted, and I do appreciate that,” he told Andy Dosty. “I haven't spoken to Stonebwoy since our scuffle.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Pulse Picks: 10 Ghanaian celebrity beefs of 2020

When asked why he has not spoken to Stonebwoy since their scuffle, he said he believes their reunion will come naturally. He thinks their reunion should not be forced because ample time will do the magic.

"Life is happening. Everyone is working; everyone is doing what we have to. If there's a time where we will meet up to have a conversation, I think it's going to happen organically [naturally]. Honestly, I don't keep up with him,” he said.

www.instagram.com

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy used to be tight buddies and frequent collaborators, but their long friendship came crashing down because of the “Black Love” virtual concert in 2020.

It all started during the pre-recording session of the concert where Stonebwoy’s session was delayed by Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, who prioritised Shatta Wale’s session instead.

A brawl broke between Stonebwoy and Angel, and the latter was assaulted in the process. Sarkodie filed a police report and that was how their years of friendship ended last year.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing” (Photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing”